Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Michael O’Leary’s favourite car? A Landini
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Michael O’Leary’s favourite car? A Landini

By on
The Dealer has to hand it to Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary when it comes to his choice of automobile.
The Dealer has to hand it to Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary when it comes to his choice of automobile.

Speaking to the Sunday Times last weekend, the incomparable O’Leary was asked to answer a range of topics in a questionnaire. When it came to what is favourite car his answer was simply “a Landini tractor”.

Now there’s nothing wrong with the Landini at all, but I thought with his €3.2m salary he might have splashed the cash on a fancy Fendt or the like. The Irish Farmers Journal covered some of the biggest, best and most expensive machines from 2016 here.

O’Leary then moved on to talk about his farming pastime and his now famous Angus herd. Commenting on the farming and the cattle, he said having to buy a farm disadvantaged him.

“It’s whatever loses the least amount of money. No farming is profitable. I got into farming too late – you need to inherit land, like the Queen,” he quipped.

Read more

Full clearance at Gigginstown sale

Watch: how to service your tractor

More in News
Free
Second Macra candidate declares in race to be next Macra na Feirme president
News
Second Macra candidate declares in race to be next Macra na Feirme president
By Patrick Donohoe on 10 January 2017
Free
Listen: UFU roadshow focuses on the future and young farmers
News
Listen: UFU roadshow focuses on the future and young farmers
By Peter McCann on 10 January 2017
Free
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: comfort from Europe and worries in Kerry
News
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: comfort from Europe and worries in Kerry
By Thomas Hubert on 09 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
KUHN FR 3135 BALEPACK Demonstrator
New KUHN Balepack with barrell wrap demonstrator available. Also standard roller...
View ad
2009 MCHALE F550
2009 MCHALE F550, 36,000 BALES, FARMER OWNED FROM NEW. IN VERY GOOD CONDITION AN...
View ad
2014 MCHALE F5500
2014 MCHALE F5500, 11,800 BALES. SOLD FROM NEW, OWNER DRIVEN.COMING WITH CRO...
View ad
Welger 235 Xtra cut 17
Welger 235 xtra cut 17 Fully serviced 35000 bales farmers balercle...
View ad
Deutz-Fahr Mp 130
Deutz Fahr Mp 130 Chopper baler Nett Opti Cut Rotor Intergral rotor en...
View ad

Place ad