Michael O’Leary’s favourite car? A Landini

"Watching from the wings": Michael O'Leary watching the first lots go through the ring at the Gigginstown House Angus Sale 2016 at Fennor Farm, Mullingar.

The Dealer has to hand it to Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary when it comes to his choice of automobile.

Speaking to the Sunday Times last weekend, the incomparable O’Leary was asked to answer a range of topics in a questionnaire. When it came to what is favourite car his answer was simply “a Landini tractor”.

Now there’s nothing wrong with the Landini at all, but I thought with his €3.2m salary he might have splashed the cash on a fancy Fendt or the like. The Irish Farmers Journal covered some of the biggest, best and most expensive machines from 2016 here.

O’Leary then moved on to talk about his farming pastime and his now famous Angus herd. Commenting on the farming and the cattle, he said having to buy a farm disadvantaged him.

“It’s whatever loses the least amount of money. No farming is profitable. I got into farming too late – you need to inherit land, like the Queen,” he quipped.

