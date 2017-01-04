Michelin demonstrates central tyre inflation systems
By James Maloney on 05 January 2017
Michelin has conducted farm trials in Scotland to demonstrate the benefits of using a central tyre inflation system with its Ultraflex technology tractor and trailer tyres.
More in Machinery
By James Maloney on 03 January 2017
By Contributor on 03 January 2017
By James Maloney on 03 January 2017
Related Stories
Kuhn Axis 30.1 Quatron eAutomatic variable flow rateLights, cover and bord...
Very good conditionOur ref: M539tv.Please call for further information....
* Mounted Topper Mower.* Good condition.Our ref: M387t.Please...
* Hydraulic flotation* Centre pivot* Fully serviced & ready to go....
10ft rear Mounted mower/conditioner* Centre Pivot* Very good condition....