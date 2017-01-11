Milk fever: giving the proper treatment properly

Milk fever is a metabolic condition, usually seen within 24 hours of calving, but it can happen anytime from seven days before to seven days after calving.

The reason for this is because the huge amount of calcium needed for colostrum and milk causes a severe and rapid drop in the cow’s blood calcium level.

All cows experience this and normally the calcium is replenished quickly from bone, which has plenty of calcium (remember the ad “drink plenty of milk for calcium”).

In cows, the normal blood calcium level is about 2.4mm/l, but around calving time, it can drop to ...