Monday beef prices: sharper demand for cows
By Darren Carty on 09 January 2017
Demand continues to run slightly ahead of supplies, but factories are keeping a tight control on prices.
More in Beef
By Tommy Moyles on 09 January 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 09 January 2017
By Nathan Tuffy on 07 January 2017
Related Stories
By Tommy Moyles on 09 January 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 09 January 2017
By Darren Carty on 04 January 2017
Well bred young bulls available from high production, classified excellent dams....
Well bred young bulls available from high production, classified excellent dams....
12--36 Months Fertility Tested Easy Calving Can Deliver ...