Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Monday management: a checklist for calving
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Monday management: a checklist for calving

By on
Aidan Brennan was on a number of farms over the last few weeks that were already well set for calving.
Aidan Brennan was on a number of farms over the last few weeks that were already well set for calving.

The following is a checklist of things you might forget:

Colostrum

Colostrum is usually in short supply for the first week or so, especially if it is mainly heifers that calve first. You should not use colostrum that has been frozen for more than 12 months. If you don’t have any in storage, colostrum replacement products are available. Otherwise, you could source some colostrum from another farmer. Make sure you only get it from a Johne’s disease-free herd though. Thaw colostrum slowly in water temperatures less than 50°C.

Dedicated storage area

Set up a dedicated area near the calving pen for storing everything you ...

More in Dairy
Free
Dairygold increases December milk price by 1.5c/l
News
Dairygold increases December milk price by 1.5c/l
By Odile Evans on 16 January 2017
Journal+
UK milk production saw sharp decline in November
Markets
UK milk production saw sharp decline in November
By Lorcan Allen on 13 January 2017
Journal+
Dairy markets: futures market nervous ahead of this week’s GDT
Markets
Dairy markets: futures market nervous ahead of this week’s GDT
By Lorcan Allen on 16 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Extending existing sheds an option for farmers
Buildings
Extending existing sheds an option for farmers
By on 05 January 2017
Free
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
News
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
By Farmers Journal on 11 January 2017
Journal+
Milk fever: giving the proper treatment properly
Breeding & health
Milk fever: giving the proper treatment properly
By Contributor on 10 January 2017
Semen from top Austrian bulls.
High Fat & Protein. Valuable calves. www.celticsires.ie ...
View ad
TAAFFE AUCTIONS/
041-9881288Co. MEATHCARNAROSS DAIRY SALE115 FRESH CALVEDHEIFERS & ...
View ad
Genomic tested Austrian bulls
fit for service. Dams to over 12,000L. www.celticsires.ie ...
View ad
FARMSTUFF:
Rechargeable Headlights, ideal for calving at night....
View ad
MILKING PARLOUR RADIO
Waterproof sound system designed for use in milking parlours. Comes complete wit...
View ad

Place ad