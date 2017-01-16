Monday management: a checklist for calving

The following is a checklist of things you might forget:

Colostrum

Colostrum is usually in short supply for the first week or so, especially if it is mainly heifers that calve first. You should not use colostrum that has been frozen for more than 12 months. If you don’t have any in storage, colostrum replacement products are available. Otherwise, you could source some colostrum from another farmer. Make sure you only get it from a Johne’s disease-free herd though. Thaw colostrum slowly in water temperatures less than 50°C.

Dedicated storage area

Set up a dedicated area near the calving pen for storing everything you ...