Monday management: use January to measure costs
By Aidan Brennan on 09 January 2017
Irish Farmers Journal dairy specialist Aidan Brennan offers management advice on how to budget for the year ahead before calving.
January is the usual month for dairy discussion groups to analyse their costs for the year and budget for the year ahead.
The majority of discussion groups use the Teagasc Profit Monitor as the template on which to go on, having inputted all their costs for 2016.
Discussion group meetings are only successful if you come away learning something new. The costs meeting should be treated the same. You want to learn from the farmers that are making the most profit.
For this to happen, there has to be honesty in the figures. Inflating production figures serves nobody, least of ...
More in Dairy
By Aidan Brennan on 08 January 2017
By Jack Kennedy on 07 January 2017
By Patrick Donohoe on 07 January 2017
Related Stories
By Adam Woods on 03 January 2017
By Justin McCarthy on 04 January 2017
Rechargeable Headlights, ideal for calving at night....
To rear 50-55 yearlings from 1st March to 1st November. A.I. available, Paddock ...
Co. MEATHCARNAROSS DAIRY SALETHURS 19/1/17 At Carnaross Mart, Kells in con...
Co. TYRONEFIVEMILETOWNDISPERSAL180 COWS20 SPRINGINGHEIFERSNEXT THURS...
041-9881288Co. TYRONEFIVEMILETOWNDISPERSAL80 COWSNEXT TUES 22/11/16 @...