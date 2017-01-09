Sign in to your account
Monday management: use January to measure costs

By on
Irish Farmers Journal dairy specialist Aidan Brennan offers management advice on how to budget for the year ahead before calving.
January is the usual month for dairy discussion groups to analyse their costs for the year and budget for the year ahead.

The majority of discussion groups use the Teagasc Profit Monitor as the template on which to go on, having inputted all their costs for 2016.

Discussion group meetings are only successful if you come away learning something new. The costs meeting should be treated the same. You want to learn from the farmers that are making the most profit.

For this to happen, there has to be honesty in the figures. Inflating production figures serves nobody, least of ...

