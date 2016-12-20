More farmers submit payment claims under TAMS II

Some 620 payment claims have been made by farmers to date under the second Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS II), a 126% increase on the 274 payment claims made by the end of October.

Payment claims from farmers under TAMS II are continuing to trickle steadily into the Department of Agriculture database. To date, the Department of Agriculture has issued 5,327 approvals to farmers under the scheme and out of this amount, some 620 farmers have made payment claims. This means 11% of approved farmers have applied for payment.

At the end of October, secretary general of the Department of Agriculture Aidan O’Driscoll expressed concern that only “a small number of farmers” had submitted claims for payment under TAMS II. By that date, only 6% of approved farmers had applied for payment.

“We are wondering what is going on here,” O’Driscoll said to the Joint Oireachtas Agriculture Committee.

O’Driscoll acknowledged that farmers have up to three years from the date of approval to carry out their building work and apply for payment, but he added that the slow rate of approvals means the Department “will have to consider new ways of doing business with regard to TAMS in the future”.

The Department therefore urged farmers to submit payment claims under TAMS II as soon as possible.

With the number of claims now at 620, it seems farmers are gradually getting around to submitting claims for payments under this scheme.

Of this amount, 511 applicants have claimed from tranche one, 106 have claimed from tranche two and three claims have been submitted under tranche three.

Number of applications

The largest number of applications received under TAMS II was during the first tranche opening of the Dairy Equipment Scheme. Some 1,069 farmers applied for this and 1,008 were approved.

The next largest number of applications were made during the third tranche opening of the Animal Welfare Safety and Nutrient Storage Scheme. Some 1,035 farmers applied for this, but only 325 were approved.

