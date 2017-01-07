Sign in to your account
code
Müller raises February milk price

By on
From 1 February, Muller will pay its suppliers in Britain an extra 1.25p/litre (1.45c/l).
From 1 February, Muller will pay its suppliers in Britain an extra 1.25p/litre (1.45c/l).

For farmers not supplying retailer milk, the February price will be 26.69p/l (30c/l), while retailer milk will receive a premium of 0.82p/l on top of that price.

Müller has increased milk price by 45% since 1 October. It is also the fifth consecutive monthly milk price rise from the company.

According to Lindsay Chapman, agriculture director at Müller Milk and Ingredients, the February price is based on 4% butterfat and 3.3% protein as well as an SCC of 200,000.

“Our business model enables us to deliver a more stable milk price profile and together with our confirmed investment programme for the future, is helping to build confidence at farm level,” Chapman said.

Bids for intervention €139/t below market price

