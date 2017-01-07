Müller raises February milk price
By Patrick Donohoe on 07 January 2017
From 1 February, Muller will pay its suppliers in Britain an extra 1.25p/litre (1.45c/l).
For farmers not supplying retailer milk, the February price will be 26.69p/l (30c/l), while retailer milk will receive a premium of 0.82p/l on top of that price.
Müller has increased milk price by 45% since 1 October. It is also the fifth consecutive monthly milk price rise from the company.
According to Lindsay Chapman, agriculture director at Müller Milk and Ingredients, the February price is based on 4% butterfat and 3.3% protein as well as an SCC of 200,000.
“Our business model enables us to deliver a more stable milk price profile and together with our confirmed investment programme for the future, is helping to build confidence at farm level,” Chapman said.
More in Dairy
By Jack Kennedy on 07 January 2017
By Aidan Brennan on 07 January 2017
By Peter McCann on 06 January 2017
Related Stories
By Jack Kennedy on 04 January 2017
By Jack Kennedy on 04 January 2017
By Jack Kennedy on 23 December 2016
Waterproof sound system designed for use in milking parlours. Comes complete wit...
To rear 50-55 yearlings from 1st March to 1st November. A.I. available, Paddock ...
Co. MEATHCARNAROSS DAIRY SALETHURS 19/1/17 At Carnaross Mart, Kells in con...
Co. TYRONEFIVEMILETOWNDISPERSAL180 COWS20 SPRINGINGHEIFERSNEXT THURS...
041-9881288Co. TYRONEFIVEMILETOWNDISPERSAL80 COWSNEXT TUES 22/11/16 @...