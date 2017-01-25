My farming week: Ciaran McDonnell, Knockbridge, Co Louth

Ciaran McDonnell and his father Seamus on the farm in Ballinloughan, Knockbridge, Dundalk, Co Louth. The McDonnells are dairy farmers with Ciaran still involved in agricultural education. \Barry Cronin.

Peter Thomas Keaveney spoke to Co Louth dairy farmer Ciaran McDonnell about getting the cows out and studying full-time.

We farm: “Around 92 acres in total in Ballinloughan, Knockbridge, Dundalk, Co Louth. We own 80 acres and 12 acres are rented. My father Seamus and I are in partnership since 2015.”

Cows: “We have 70 cows in total at the minute; 33 of these are in autumn milk and the other 37 are in spring milk. In 2018, we are getting out of autumn calving because you need 50c/l to justify milking from October to March. Our ideal cow would be a Holstein doing her mature body weight in milk solids.”

Breeding: “For the first two weeks, we artificially inseminate using all dairy sires and have a 90% submission rate. During this period, we get enough heifer calves to be retained in the herd. For the next eight to 10 weeks, we use beef sires using beef breeds to try to maximise the value from the calves.”

Calving: “Half of our cows calve down in the first 18 days of the calving season. About 15 Holstein heifer calves are kept each year and the surplus is sold. Bull calves are generally sold at two to four weeks of age.”

Performance: “Our cows averaged 6,300 litres last year. Protein levels were at 3.5% and fat levels were at 4.32%. This worked out at roughly 490kg milk solids/head.”

This week: “On Monday 16 [January], we began putting the cows out for five hours/day. We hope to have them out full-time on the 1 March.”

Education: ”I studied the higher certificate in agriculture for two years at Ballyhaise and Dundalk IT and I’m in my fourth year at UCD studying animal science. I am currently the chair of the Louth ICMSA.”

Future: “I don’t see a future for young farmers due to the low farm income, which is around €26,500. This is €10,000 below the average industrial wage. At the moment, there is too much of a supply for the demand that’s out there.”

Quotable quote: “We are heavily reliant on EU funding to support our incomes. This is an absolute joke considering that the Irish agri-food sector is worth to the economy.”