Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
My farming week: Ciaran McDonnell, Knockbridge, Co Louth
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

My farming week: Ciaran McDonnell, Knockbridge, Co Louth

By on
Peter Thomas Keaveney spoke to Co Louth dairy farmer Ciaran McDonnell about getting the cows out and studying full-time.
Peter Thomas Keaveney spoke to Co Louth dairy farmer Ciaran McDonnell about getting the cows out and studying full-time.

We farm: “Around 92 acres in total in Ballinloughan, Knockbridge, Dundalk, Co Louth. We own 80 acres and 12 acres are rented. My father Seamus and I are in partnership since 2015.”

Cows: “We have 70 cows in total at the minute; 33 of these are in autumn milk and the other 37 are in spring milk. In 2018, we are getting out of autumn calving because you need 50c/l to justify milking from October to March. Our ideal cow would be a Holstein doing her mature body weight in milk solids.”

Breeding: “For the first two weeks, we artificially inseminate using all dairy sires and have a 90% submission rate. During this period, we get enough heifer calves to be retained in the herd. For the next eight to 10 weeks, we use beef sires using beef breeds to try to maximise the value from the calves.”

Calving: “Half of our cows calve down in the first 18 days of the calving season. About 15 Holstein heifer calves are kept each year and the surplus is sold. Bull calves are generally sold at two to four weeks of age.”

Performance: “Our cows averaged 6,300 litres last year. Protein levels were at 3.5% and fat levels were at 4.32%. This worked out at roughly 490kg milk solids/head.”

This week: “On Monday 16 [January], we began putting the cows out for five hours/day. We hope to have them out full-time on the 1 March.”

Education: ”I studied the higher certificate in agriculture for two years at Ballyhaise and Dundalk IT and I’m in my fourth year at UCD studying animal science. I am currently the chair of the Louth ICMSA.”

Future: “I don’t see a future for young farmers due to the low farm income, which is around €26,500. This is €10,000 below the average industrial wage. At the moment, there is too much of a supply for the demand that’s out there.”

Quotable quote: “We are heavily reliant on EU funding to support our incomes. This is an absolute joke considering that the Irish agri-food sector is worth to the economy.”

More in News
Journal+
Pressure mounts for €200 suckler cow payment
News
Pressure mounts for €200 suckler cow payment
By Adam Woods on 25 January 2017
Journal+
EXCLUSIVE: €30/cow dairy welfare scheme
News
EXCLUSIVE: €30/cow dairy welfare scheme
By Patrick Donohoe on 24 January 2017
Journal+
Hogan to address CAP, trade and Brexit at Navigating Global Trade event
News
Hogan to address CAP, trade and Brexit at Navigating Global Trade event
By Phelim O'Neill on 25 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Free
Small food and drink enterprises experience 40% increase
News
Small food and drink enterprises experience 40% increase
By Odile Evans on 24 January 2017
Free
Chinese students visit Ireland for five-week agri-food internship
News
Chinese students visit Ireland for five-week agri-food internship
By Odile Evans on 20 January 2017
Free
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: Brexit hits farmers and GLAS III
News
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: Brexit hits farmers and GLAS III
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 11 January 2017
Wireless & Wired PTZ
Wired or wireless, nationwide delivery, view on tv/mobile phone. Available Diy...
View ad
HAWK WIRELESS CALVING CAMERA SYSTEM
200 meter Range, Nationwide delivery. 12 month warranty, call one of our sales ...
View ad
Sawdust
Clean white sawdust ideal for cubicles in large and small bags also cubicle lime...
View ad
Single, Separated, Divorced or Widowed?
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
View ad
General Hardware Supplies LTD
LEADING SUPPLIERS OF QUALITYIMPORTED TIMBER TO THE FARMING & CONSTRUCTIONCOM...
View ad

Place ad