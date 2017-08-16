Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
My farming week: Julie Sinnott, Ballindaggin, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

My farming week: Julie Sinnott, Ballindaggin, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford

By on
Julie Sinnott hails from a beef and tillage farm in Co Wexford and is to represent her county in the Rose of Tralee festival this week.
Julie Sinnott hails from a beef and tillage farm in Co Wexford and is to represent her county in the Rose of Tralee festival this week.

  • The farm: “My father Vincent runs our 180ac farm. Around 100 acres is under tillage and the rest is used to rear beef. I’m a primary school teacher and gifted with good holidays, so I give Daddy a hand whenever I can.”
  • Switch: “We used to have sucklers but it was becoming more hardship than it was worth, so we have recently switched over to a calf-to-beef system instead.”
  • Stock: “We buy in 30 calves in the autumn. They are Limousin-Angus crosses and are sold off as stores at 18 months. We also buy in 30 Montbeliarde calves in spring that we rear until they are killed at 24 months.”
  • Docility: “They are like lambs. We have a golden retriever, Oscar, that comes to the yard with us. The calves will all wait at the gate for him to visit; it is brilliant to watch.”

  • Tillage: “We have winter and spring barley, as well as spring oats. Some of it is used on farm for feed and the rest is sold for the same use.
  • This week: “We have been doing the tail end of silage in the last week to get it finished up. I assumed my usual position operating the static wrapper in the yard for the last few days.”
  • Tralee: “I’ll be representing Wexford this year in the Rose of Tralee festival. I’ve been kept busy for the last few weeks preparing and I’ll be setting off for Tralee this week to enjoy the experience.”
  • Family: “My mother Maime and sister Alison help with the stock. My brother James is a big help around machinery. Our brother Thomas is working in America at the moment, but as soon as he gets home, he is straight out on the tractor to find something to do.”
  • Quotable quote: “The switch has been great for the family. It has taken a big workload off Daddy. He isn’t tied to checking cows calving in the winter months and when he is busy with my brothers doing tillage, the rest of us can look after things in the yard.”

    • Read more

    Full series: My Farming Week

More in News
Brexit reactions: UK wants to 'have cake and eat it'
News
Brexit reactions: UK wants to 'have cake and eat it'
By Thomas Hubert on 16 August 2017
Weekly Podcast: Glanbia's new loyalty scheme and the Tullamore Show
News
Weekly Podcast: Glanbia's new loyalty scheme and the Tullamore Show
By Anthony Jordan on 16 August 2017
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
News
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
By Farmers Journal on 16 August 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
How to get the best out of shallow cultivation
Management
How to get the best out of shallow cultivation
By Andy Doyle on 10 August 2017
Member
NI livestock prices: finished cattle prices holding firm, lamb quotes up
News
NI livestock prices: finished cattle prices holding firm, lamb quotes up
By David Wright on 09 August 2017
My farming week: Eamonn Mansworth, Grange, Stradbally, Co Laois
News
My farming week: Eamonn Mansworth, Grange, Stradbally, Co Laois
By Caitríona Morrissey on 03 August 2017
Record LPs in good condition wanted for cash.
Honest & reputable! Beatles, Stones, Led Zep, U2, Cure etc. No classical or easy...
View ad
Save Time:
We complete all paperwork a farmer requires for the Bord Bia Scheme...
View ad
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad
CORK FARM PAINTERS
Farm buildings cleaned repaired and painted. We only use Top quality oxide and...
View ad
BOTTOM FILL 240 GALLON
25"84"44...
View ad

Place ad