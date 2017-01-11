Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
My farming week: Thomas Cosby, Stradbally, Co Laois
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

My farming week: Thomas Cosby, Stradbally, Co Laois

By on
Thomas Cosby is a large-scale sheep farmer whose Co Laois farm is the home of Electric Picnic. He spoke to Matthew Halpin about his farming week.
Thomas Cosby is a large-scale sheep farmer whose Co Laois farm is the home of Electric Picnic. He spoke to Matthew Halpin about his farming week.

I farm:

“Around 520 acres which includes 220 acres of forestry, in Stradbally, Co Laois. I have around 650 head of sheep, 500 lambing ewes and 150 ewe lambs kept for replacements. There are also 35 horses and ponies for our riding school.”

Lleyn:

“I used a Suffolk cross for years, however, I made a decision to move to the Lleyn breed. I chose them for their hardiness. I can now leave the singles and doubles outside on the grass for lambing without intervention – I don’t have to touch them or don’t have to feed them.”

Scanning:

“I am happy with how the sheep scanned this year. We have 107 triplets, 20 quads and two quins. The overall scan is 2.08 lambs/ewe, which is the same as last year. I spent a long time building up prolificacy in the herd, keeping the best-looking ewe lambs and lambs from doubles worked extremely well for me.”

Feeding:

“The first lambs are due to drop around the end of February. This week I have started feeding the quads and quins a pre-lambing ration. I don’t believe in over-feeding sheep before lambing. I think it does more harm than good.”

Forestry:

“The 200 acres of forestry is mainly old forest dating back to the old estate. There are 50 acres of soft-wood and 20 acres of hard-wood forest as well.”

Family:

“I am married to Gesa and we have two children – Richard is six and Charlotte is five.”

Electric Picnic:

“Along with a number of equestrian events, the Stradbally steam rally and the national forestry show, our farm makes up the Electric Picnic site each year. The sheep cycle suits the festival in early September as we can get rid of all excess stock before preparation starts. We move the sheep to rented land five to six week before the festival and usually move them back two weeks after it.”

Read more

In pictures: No new year rise in sheep mart prices

More in News
Free
Weekly podcast: growth in export figures and Schmallenberg virus
News
Weekly podcast: growth in export figures and Schmallenberg virus
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 11 January 2017
Free
Know your slurry – a beginner's guide
News
Know your slurry – a beginner's guide
By Farmers Journal on 11 January 2017
Free
30c/l minimum price for December
News
30c/l minimum price for December
By Paul Mooney on 11 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Farmer writes: bedding in a new system
News
Farmer writes: bedding in a new system
By Kieran Sullivan on 11 January 2017
Free
What can you expect to see and what can you do if Schmallenberg virus hits?
News
What can you expect to see and what can you do if Schmallenberg virus hits?
By Darren Carty on 05 January 2017
Journal+
Higher scanning rates with lambing pushed back
News
Higher scanning rates with lambing pushed back
By on 03 January 2017
Magnum Fodder Beet
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
View ad
Payroll and Bookkeeping Cork
Are you a farmer or small farming company in the Cork area? Do you need to sor...
View ad
Single, Separated, Divorced or Widowed?
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
View ad
Hay for Sale
250 bales of good quality hay. Enfield area. Saved w/c 18 July. Has balers choi...
View ad
MILKING PARLOUR RADIO
Waterproof sound system designed for use in milking parlours. Comes complete wit...
View ad

Place ad