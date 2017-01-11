My farming week: Thomas Cosby, Stradbally, Co Laois

Thomas Cosby on his farm at Stradbally, Co Laois, checking on some of his 500+ Lleyn ewes which were scanned yesterday for lambing in March. The scan showed 107 triplets, 20 quads and two quinns among the rest singles.

Thomas Cosby is a large-scale sheep farmer whose Co Laois farm is the home of Electric Picnic. He spoke to Matthew Halpin about his farming week.

I farm:

“Around 520 acres which includes 220 acres of forestry, in Stradbally, Co Laois. I have around 650 head of sheep, 500 lambing ewes and 150 ewe lambs kept for replacements. There are also 35 horses and ponies for our riding school.”

Lleyn:

“I used a Suffolk cross for years, however, I made a decision to move to the Lleyn breed. I chose them for their hardiness. I can now leave the singles and doubles outside on the grass for lambing without intervention – I don’t have to touch them or don’t have to feed them.”

Scanning:

“I am happy with how the sheep scanned this year. We have 107 triplets, 20 quads and two quins. The overall scan is 2.08 lambs/ewe, which is the same as last year. I spent a long time building up prolificacy in the herd, keeping the best-looking ewe lambs and lambs from doubles worked extremely well for me.”

Feeding:

“The first lambs are due to drop around the end of February. This week I have started feeding the quads and quins a pre-lambing ration. I don’t believe in over-feeding sheep before lambing. I think it does more harm than good.”

Forestry:

“The 200 acres of forestry is mainly old forest dating back to the old estate. There are 50 acres of soft-wood and 20 acres of hard-wood forest as well.”

Family:

“I am married to Gesa and we have two children – Richard is six and Charlotte is five.”

Electric Picnic:

“Along with a number of equestrian events, the Stradbally steam rally and the national forestry show, our farm makes up the Electric Picnic site each year. The sheep cycle suits the festival in early September as we can get rid of all excess stock before preparation starts. We move the sheep to rented land five to six week before the festival and usually move them back two weeks after it.”

