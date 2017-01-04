Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
My farming week: Tim Mannion, Ballinamona, Killyon, Co Offaly
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

My farming week: Tim Mannion, Ballinamona, Killyon, Co Offaly

By on
Tim Mannion is a dairy farmer from Co Offaly. He spoke to Peter Thomas Keaveney about producing milk all year round and his farming week.
Tim Mannion is a dairy farmer from Co Offaly. He spoke to Peter Thomas Keaveney about producing milk all year round and his farming week.

I farm: “About 120 acres in Ballinamona, Killyon, Co Offaly.”

My herd: “In total there’s 300 head of stock on the farm. This comprises of 100 heifers and 200 cows. At any one time there are 130 to 150 cows being milked with 50 to 60 cows dry. ”

Dairy cows: “My ideal cow type is a British Friesian / Holstein cross. I was very happy with my cows’ performance last year with the herd producing over 1m litres of milk. I feel the secret to this is to dry off low yielding cows and bring fresh cows into the system. Cows which are dried off are back in the production system 10 to 12 weeks later. “

Calving: “Cows are calved all year round to ensure a constant milk supply. Bull calves are sold locally at one to two weeks of age and all heifer calves are retained within the herd. All cows are artificially inseminated with a beef bull being used to mop up.”

Robotic system: “I have been using a fully robotic system for the past two and a half years now. I would never go back, I believe that this is the way forward. I have interlinked the robotic system with zero grazing and it works extremely well.”

Zero grazing: “I grew and expanded my business on the back of zero grazing. In recent times there has been huge interest in my system. In 2016 I zero grazed from 23 January to 17 December.”

Neighbours: “I buy grass off neighbours and local farmers, who I have established a great relationship with. Usually grass is purchased by the acre or by weight depending on the circumstances.”

Slurry: “I export, trade and sell slurry. Slurry is often traded for grass. This works well as some neighbours often require slurry. “

Family: “I’m married to Liz and we have two children- Shane is 16 and Lauren is 11, both whom help out on the farm.”

Quotable quote: “I have interlinked the robotic system with zero grazing and it works extremely well.”

More in News
Journal+
Green light for beef to Egypt
News
Green light for beef to Egypt
By Caitríona Murphy on 04 January 2017
Journal+
GLAS payments held up for 10,000 farmers
News
GLAS payments held up for 10,000 farmers
By Caitríona Murphy on 04 January 2017
Free
Weekly podcast: Revenue and Kerry co-op, farm deaths and bird flu
News
Weekly podcast: Revenue and Kerry co-op, farm deaths and bird flu
By Thomas Hubert on 04 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Friesian bulls average €118/head
Markets
Friesian bulls average €118/head
By Nathan Tuffy on 04 January 2017
Journal+
What beef price is needed to deliver €200 a cow in a suckler finishing system?
Markets
What beef price is needed to deliver €200 a cow in a suckler finishing system?
By Adam Woods on 03 January 2017
Journal+
Factories search for cattle but no beef price change
Markets
Factories search for cattle but no beef price change
By Darren Carty on 02 January 2017
MILKING PARLOUR RADIO
Waterproof sound system designed for use in milking parlours. Comes complete wit...
View ad
O'DWYER STEEL
FARM BUILDINGS- TOP QUALITYSupplied, erected and in kit form, C2 Registered an...
View ad
Victor Model 1 post driver
350kg weight. €1,550. ...
View ad
WRAP & NETT
Silotite Bale WrapMcHale Nett 4500mmTamma Covernet 3600mm...
View ad
CHOPPED WHEAT STRAW 8x4x3
High density bales ,3 inches chop length ideal for feeding or bedding. ...
View ad

Place ad