Nationwide wind warning for Thursday

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning from midnight tonight until 6am on Friday.

Southeasterly winds are forecast to reach mean speeds of 45-60km/h with gusts of 80-100km/h, strongest on coasts. After a rainy and blustery Thursday morning, winds will reach gale force along the coasts of Munster and Leinster in the afternoon. The strongest winds will then transfer to western and northern coasts in the evening. Heavy spells of rain and high winds are expected to last into the night.

Farmers are advised to secure loose roofing and plastic sheeting ahead of Thursday and be mindful of slamming shed doors as well as potential debris and damaged power lines if working outside on the day.

Read more

Ten tips for securing your farm ahead of a storm