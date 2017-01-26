Sign in to your account
Naughten to lead panel of experts at climate conference

By on
Climate-smart land management and alternative fertiliser and ruminant dietary options among solutions to be discussed by a line-up of speakers.
Climate-smart land management and alternative fertiliser and ruminant dietary options among solutions to be discussed by a line-up of speakers.

Denis Naughten, Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment, will join a number of leading international agricultural sustainability experts at a climate change conference organised by the Agricultural Science Association (ASA) on Wednesday 8 February 2017.

The Addressing Climate Change in Irish Agriculture conference will include presentations from: Professor Rogier Schulte, chairholder, Farming Systems Ecology Group, Wageningen University and Research Centre, the Netherlands; Dan Burgar Kuzelicki, policy officer, European Commission; and John Muldowney, agricultural inspector, Climate Change and Bio-Energy Policy Division, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Professor Schulte from Wageningen University and Research Centre has an interest in Ireland’s climate change agenda having previously worked for Teagasc from 1997 to 2016 in the area of sustainable food production.

Speaking in advance of the conference, Professor Schulte said: “Ireland has a comprehensive plan for reducing agricultural greenhouse gas emissions and under this plan, further gains in farm efficiency will continue to reduce the carbon footprint of Irish produce. However, this is likely to be offset by an increase in output volume, resulting in a stagnation of greenhouse gas emissions in absolute terms.”

Among the solutions to be discussed at the event are climate-smart land management, alternative fertiliser possibilities and ruminant dietary options to reduce animal derived greenhouse gas emissions.

The conference will take place in the Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise, Co Laois, between 10.30am and 3.30pm. The full agenda can be viewed here.

