Naughten to meet objectors to N-S interconnector – Harkin

Independent MEP Marian Harkin has said she warmly welcomes the positive response from Environment Minister Denis Naughten to her request for a meeting with objectors on the N-S interconnector.

An Bord Pleanála granted EirGrid planning permission for the southern element of the project this week, causing outcry among landowners and homeowners, who object to the erection of a 400kV overhead line in their vicinity.

The line will run through counties Monaghan, Cavan and Meath in the Republic, and Armagh and Tyrone in Northern Ireland and will provide a second high-capacity electricity transmission line between the two jurisdictions. It is understood that approximately 400 landowners will be affected.

Case for undergrounding

In a statement, Harkin said that Minister Naughten has agreed to hear the objectors’ case for undergrounding of the project and that she hopes this meeting will take place in the second week of January.

I believe that undergrounding would be correct for the communities involved

“The decision of An Bord Pleanala to approve the overhead cable is wrong economically and also disregards the important health issues involved”, Harkin claimed.

She also said that EirGrid, the body responsible for Ireland’s electricity network, changed the structure of its Grid Link project when challenged on it.

“Having regard to the serious community objections to a 135km overhead line and 299 pylons, with associated health issues, property devaluation and landscape despoliation, I believe that undergrounding would resolve the health issues, be correct for the communities involved and financially positive for the country in the long term,” she said.

Dismissal

EirGrid has previously dismissed the possibility of undergrounding the project, with its CEO Fintan Slye saying in April 2015 that it would not be a practical solution for the interconnector, costing €500m more than overhead pylons.

“Undergrounding is three times more expensive,” he said. “As a State body, this is a cost that is not acceptable and cannot be passed on to the consumer. The public should not have to pay for the cost of undergrounding when there is no enhancement of service.”

The Irish Farmers Journal has made contact with Minister Naughten's department to confirm Harkin's comments on the meeting but has yet to receive a response.

