New name, old name on Dairygold board
By The Dealer on 04 January 2017
The Dealer sees that it is a case of a new name and an old name in the top two positions on the Dairygold board.
Co Clare farmer James Lynch, he of naming his calf after China president Xi Jingping fame, has been re-elected as chairman of the society.
Lynch farms in Sixmilebridge and was first elected to the Dairygold board in 2008. He served as vice chair between 2012 and 2014 before being elected chair in 2015.
The fact that Lynch was also chosen by Bord Bia for the visit of His Excellency Xi Jinping in February 2012 certainly didn’t harm his profile.
Meanwhile, Co Tipperary dairy farmer John O’Gorman has been elected the new vice chairman of the society. O’Gorman replaces Tom Feeney whose two year term ended.
