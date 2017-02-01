Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
New outlet for Shorthorn cattle
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

New outlet for Shorthorn cattle

By on
New scheme plans to increase Shorthorn numbers over the coming years, offering a monetary incentive for Shorthorn beef.
New scheme plans to increase Shorthorn numbers over the coming years, offering a monetary incentive for Shorthorn beef.
More in More
Free
British MPs agree to trigger Brexit
News
British MPs agree to trigger Brexit
By Thomas Hubert on 01 February 2017
Free
Listen: one of the biggest land banks to hit the market in years
Property
Listen: one of the biggest land banks to hit the market in years
By Shirley Busteed on 01 February 2017
Journal+
News in-brief from Northern Ireland
News
News in-brief from Northern Ireland
By Peter McCann on 30 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Watch: cathedral-style 100-cow cattle shed built through French partnership
Buildings
Watch: cathedral-style 100-cow cattle shed built through French partnership
By Thomas Hubert on 26 January 2017
Journal+
EU milk reduction scheme deadline approaching
News
EU milk reduction scheme deadline approaching
By Peter McCann on 01 February 2017
Free
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Fair Deal, deadlines, milk prices and ABP
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Fair Deal, deadlines, milk prices and ABP
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 26 January 2017
recipient springers
recipients springing to calf,pb stock and embryos for sale.before 9:30...
View ad
11 MAIDEN FR
heifers for sale. 21 months old, not incalf due to infertile bull. ...
View ad
DAVID CLARKE
DAVID CLARKE LIVESTOCKSUPPLIERS OFQUALITY LIVESTOCKWANTEDDAIRY CATTLE...
View ad
5 STAR PBR AUBRACS FOR SALE
Two 24 month bulls by 'Armenien'. Also one 24 month maiden heifer, two 24 month ...
View ad
EASY CALVING SHORT
GESTATION LINE Now 22mths, 5Star Son of 2013 National Champion Newtown Hardm...
View ad

Place ad