New players on milk replacer market
By Aidan Brennan on 02 February 2017
Aidan Brennan looks at some milk replacer products that are targeted at rearing replacement heifer calves
Interest in milk replacers really seems to be heating up, especially now that milk prices have increased and the differential between milk value and the cost of powder widens. There are now many more players in the market. Competition is good but farmers need to be aware that when you are comparing the different products that you must compare apples with apples.
There are a number of different types of protein sources – milk-derived proteins such as whey and skim and then plant-derived proteins from wheat, etc.
The plant-derived proteins tend to be less digestible than the milk-derived proteins. So ...
More in Dairy
By Jack Kennedy on 01 February 2017
By Aidan Brennan on 01 February 2017
By Jack Kennedy on 01 February 2017
Related Stories
By Lorcan Allen on 01 February 2017
By Amy McShane on 01 February 2017
By John Boylan on 31 January 2017
Secure your isolated outbuildings, machinery, cattle sheds and diesel tanks wit...