New players on milk replacer market

Interest in milk replacers really seems to be heating up, especially now that milk prices have increased and the differential between milk value and the cost of powder widens. There are now many more players in the market. Competition is good but farmers need to be aware that when you are comparing the different products that you must compare apples with apples.

There are a number of different types of protein sources – milk-derived proteins such as whey and skim and then plant-derived proteins from wheat, etc.

The plant-derived proteins tend to be less digestible than the milk-derived proteins. So ...