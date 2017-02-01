New project seeking sheep farmers

Nine sheep farms will participate in the study.

The study aims to improve grass utilisation, which according to research, could be an additional profit of £204/ha/year.

AgriSearch’s latest sheep project is now taking applications from farmers across Northern Ireland.

“Lamb from Grass” aims to identify and implement sheep grazing strategies that can maximise the use of grass on both upland and lowland production systems.

According to research by AFBI, improving grassland utilisation by one tonne per hectare on a beef and sheep farm is worth an additional profit of £204/ha/year.

Agri-environment targets

In total nine sheep farms will participate in the study, four of which will be upland (hill) and five which will be lowland.

The three year project (2017-19) is funded by DAERA and AgriSearch and involves researchers from AFBI.

On the five hill farms grazing strategies will be implemented and effects on both vegetation and animal performance will be monitored.

Each farm will have agri-environment targets and suitable measures to meet these targets will be defined and implemented.

Grazing strategies

On the five lowland flocks different grazing strategies will be implemented and monitored throughout 2017 and 2018 to evaluate their effect on grass, animal performance and overall lamb production per hectare.

Breeding strategies at each of the co-researchers’ farms will be defined following a consistent approach across farms, in order to investigate how different breeds and genotypes respond to similar grazing strategies implemented on the farms.

As part of the project farmers will be required to measure grass each week throughout the grazing season and regular grass samples will also be taken for analysis at AFBI Hillsborough.

Application forms and information packs can be downloaded from the AgriSearch website www.agrisearch.org.

For more information contact Jason Rankin (AgriSearch) on 028 9268 1613 or Aurélie Aubry (AFBI) on 028 92681554.

