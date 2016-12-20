NEWS REVIEW 2016: Change in the equestrian air during 2016
By
Contributor
on 22 December 2016
Michael Slavin of Irish Horse looks back at what made the News in 2016
Michael Slavin with newly-elected Horse Board member Marion Hughes, who received a Breeders Award for a second consecutive year at the HSI Breeders Awards 2016 (Photo: Susan Finnerty)
Cavan breeder William Kells with Corradorns Miss Ohio, a full-sister to Olympic bronze medallist horse Mighty Nice (ISH) (Photo: Susan Finnerty)
Athina Onassis bought Greg Broderick's Rio Olympic horse Going Global (ISH) in a multi-million euro deal in 2016 (Photo: Stefano Grasso/LGCT)
Economist Jim Power is compiling an indepth report on the Irish Sport Horse industry to help stakeholders lobby for more government funding for the industry
Celebrating 90 years of the Irish Army Equitation School were members of the RDS and the Defence Forces. Pictured (l-r) Lieutenant David Power riding Galway Bay Liath and Second Lieutenant Jennifer Larkin riding Tullybawn with Captain (retired) John Roche (Photo: Orla Murray/ARK Photography)
Chairman of Horse Sport Ireland, Prof Pat Wall announced he would be standing down frm his role when his term ends in 2017 (Photo: David Maher/SPORTSFILE)
Damian McDonald (left) of HSI addressing a delegation meeting with Agriculture Minister Michael Creed TD and officials from the DOA
