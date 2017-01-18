NI agri-food faces uncertain Brexit
By David Wright on 19 January 2017
The agri-food industry in NI has highlighted both negatives and positives from the speech on Brexit delivered by British prime minister Theresa May.
More in News
By Odile Evans on 19 January 2017
By Ciarán Lenehan on 19 January 2017
By Pat O'Toole on 18 January 2017
Related Stories
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 18 January 2017
By Eoin Lowry on 17 January 2017
By David Wright on 18 January 2017
Comer bale wraper joy stick bale count 8550 farmer owned from new...
Claas 4700P Forage WagonYear 2007.Steering axel .Excellent condition...
Dunhill Multi-Education Centre is seeking to expand itspanel of tutors to deli...
Dunhill Multi-Education Centre is seeking to expand itspanel of tutors to deli...
XT24Bout Width : Up to 12mCapacity : 675 litresXT48Bout Width : ...