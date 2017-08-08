NI construction firm fined for 'poisonous' silage effluent pollution

Acting on behalf of the Northern Ireland Environment Agency,, the Water Quality Inspectors investigated claims of pollution in March 2016. \ David Ruffles

A Northern Ireland construction company was fined for causing pollution in a Co Derry waterway.

The company was fined £750 plus a £15 offender’s levy after “poisonous noxious” silage effluent was discharged into the Altagoan River at Gortnaskey Road, Draperstown.

Corramore Construction Ltd pleaded guilty in front of Magherafelt Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The pollution

Acting on behalf of the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA), the Water Quality Inspectors (WQI) investigated claims of pollution in Altagoan River in March 2016.

When an extensive beige coloured fungal growth was observed and strong agricultural odour was detected from the water, the inspectors discovered an active discharge of a dark coloured liquid with a strong odour exiting a blue pipe and entering the river.

Upon further inspection, another pipes was discovered entering the river from the direction of the construction site where an anaerobic digestion plant was under construction. An odour of silage effluent was detected from this discharge

In addition, during an inspection of the silage clamp, the inspectors observed effluent flowing from the concrete slab area on to the hardcore yard area. The inspector proceeded further upstream and observed a second black pipe actively discharging to the Altagoan River.

The samples

All three samples confirmed that the discharge contained poisonous, noxious or polluting matter which was potentially harmful to fish life in the receiving waterway.

The construction company was charged under Article 7(1)(a) of the Water (Northern Ireland) Order 1999 with the offence of making a polluting discharge to a waterway.

