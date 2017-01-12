Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
NI dairy farms reduce GHG emission intensity by 30%
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

NI dairy farms reduce GHG emission intensity by 30%

By on
A report published by DAERA has shown that average greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) per unit of production in NI dairy farms reduced by 30.7% between 1990 and 2014.
A report published by DAERA has shown that average greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) per unit of production in NI dairy farms reduced by 30.7% between 1990 and 2014.

The report states that contributing to the 67% increase in milk production over the period were higher yields per cow, which spread emissions from each dairy cow over a greater production volume.

Overall, GHG emission intensities on farms in the report ranged from 0.91kg to 2.06kg of CO2e/kg ECM (excluding sequestration) with an average value of 1.32.

The range in emission intensities across dairy farms was mostly put down to variations in yield per cow and also the proportion of livestock on farms that were lactating.

In particular, as the number of dairy replacements increases on a farm, so does their associated costs and emissions have to be spread over the milk produced. This highlights the importance of minimising replacement rates and meeting target calving ages.

Sources

The three largest contributing sources to GHG emission from dairy are methane from enteric fermentation emissions (42%), manure emissions (20%) and concentrates production/transport emissions (15%).

The UK Climate Change Act commits the UK to an 80% reduction in GHG emissions by 2050 from 1990 baseline levels.

In terms of total GHG emissions, the wider NI farming industry reduced total emissions by 5.2% since 1990 and, overall in NI, emissions decreased by 17.4% over the period.

A Government consultation document last year stated that in 2013 agriculture accounted for 29% of GHG emissions in NI, making the industry the largest source of emissions.

Read more

Industry must spread the efficiency message

Listen: genetics of feed efficiency and methane emissions

More in News
Free
In pictures: snowy new year
News
In pictures: snowy new year
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 12 January 2017
Free
Regional veterinary labs a vital support for farmers - IFA
News
Regional veterinary labs a vital support for farmers - IFA
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 12 January 2017
Free
Ornua PPI reaches 19-month high
News
Ornua PPI reaches 19-month high
By Patrick Donohoe on 12 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
News in brief from Northern Ireland
News
News in brief from Northern Ireland
By Peter McCann on 11 January 2017
Journal+
Frustrating fibre - bulking up might be the best new years resolution
FA - Beef Trends
Frustrating fibre - bulking up might be the best new years resolution
By Ciarán Lenehan on 04 January 2017
farm hand services
farm hand services Tipperary ...relief milker calving experience Pigs.tur...
View ad
Magnum Fodder Beet
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
View ad
Payroll and Bookkeeping Cork
Are you a farmer or small farming company in the Cork area? Do you need to sor...
View ad
Single, Separated, Divorced or Widowed?
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
View ad
Hay for Sale
250 bales of good quality hay. Enfield area. Saved w/c 18 July. Has balers choi...
View ad

Place ad