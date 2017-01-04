No direct payments for UK farmers post-Brexit - Eustice
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 05 January 2017
The UK’s farming policy post-Brexit will consist of support payments for services but not direct subsidies, according to DEFRA minister of state George Eustice.
