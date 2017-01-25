No low cost loans until end of February
By Jack Kennedy on 26 January 2017
Two of the country's pillar banks have indicated that the low-cost loan scheme will not be up and running until the end of February.
More in News
By Adam Woods on 25 January 2017
By Patrick Donohoe on 24 January 2017
By Phelim O'Neill on 25 January 2017
Related Stories
087 2348709FOR ALL HYDRAULIC PIPE REPAIRSÂ AVAILABLE OUT OF HOURSVAT I...
New KUHN Balepack with barrell wrap demonstrator available. Also standard roller...
Welger 235 xtra cut 17Â Fully servicedÂ 35000 bales farmers balercle...
Deutz Fahr Mp 130 Chopper balerÂ NettÂ Opti Cut Rotor Intergral rotor en...
2006 Claas 255 Chopper BalerGood clean balerCrop rollerWidth tyres Â...