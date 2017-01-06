Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Nollaig na mBan: celebrating women in farming
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Nollaig na mBan: celebrating women in farming

By on
The Irish Farmers Journal celebrates the women in farming on Little Women’s Christmas
The Irish Farmers Journal celebrates the women in farming on Little Women’s Christmas

Nollaig na mBan, the traditional name given to 6 January, is the day when women all over Ireland are celebrated by their families and encouraged to relax and enjoy a day off.

Translated as ‘Little Women’s Christmas’, the custom harks back to the days when women were expected to handle all housekeeping, catering and childcare duties while the men worked outside.

Back then, the woman of the house was given a break from her household chores and, according to actress Sheila Flitton, some would venture to the nearest public house to occupy the traditionally male-dominated snug and catch up with friends.

Times have changed considerably since then but the tradition still survives so today is a day when Irish women can expect to be pampered, put their feet up or maybe go out on the town.

Women are an integral part of the Irish farm family and below the Irish Farmers Journal takes you through some of the farming women who have graced our pages in recent times.

Margaret Farelly

Farrelly is a force of nature. The Co Cavan poultry entrepreneur has grown her Clonarn Clover Free Range Eggs business from nothing to the European stage.

Lisa Keenan

Lisa is the mart manager and auctioneer of Kingscourt Mart in Co Cavan as well as being a suckler farmer in Co Meath. She has featured on Ear to the Ground and won the 2015 Women in Agriculture innovation on-farm winner.

Emma Jane Ginty

Emma Jane is a young pedigree Dorset breeder from Co Kildare. She featured in My Farming Week in 2016.

Sally Moorhead

Co Meath tillage farmer Sally Moorhead also made into the My Farming Week page in 2016. She moved from being an architect to being a full-time farmer.

Ashleigh Fennell

Moving into the southeast, sheep and drystock farmer Ashleigh Fennell appeared in the Irish Farmers Journal in January 2016 talking about her farming enterprise.

Anne Langen

You can watch Co Sligo suckler farmer Anne Langen in action on her farm.

Maire Ahern McCarthy

Eoin Lowry spoke with Maire Ahern McCarthy, head of auditing with Capita last December.

Jane Shackleton

Jane Shackleton is a suckler-to-beef farmer from Mullagh in Co Cavan. She's a regular contributor to the Farmer Writes section of the Irish Farmers Journal website. She has also appeared in Irish Country Living

Women & Agriculture

Finally, let's not forget the hugely successful Women & Agriculture event held every year.

More in News
Free
Facebook campaign missing dog 'shot by farmer'
News
Facebook campaign missing dog 'shot by farmer'
By Thomas Hubert on 07 January 2017
Free
Watch: third bird flu case in farmed flocks confirmed in Britain
World
Watch: third bird flu case in farmed flocks confirmed in Britain
By Thomas Hubert on 07 January 2017
Free
2017 'most uncertain' year for CAP and farming – McGuinness
News
2017 'most uncertain' year for CAP and farming – McGuinness
By Thomas Hubert on 07 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Free
Watch: third bird flu case in farmed flocks confirmed in Britain
World
Watch: third bird flu case in farmed flocks confirmed in Britain
By Thomas Hubert on 07 January 2017
Journal+
UFU offers advice to RHI claimants
News
UFU offers advice to RHI claimants
By Peter McCann on 04 January 2017
Journal+
Minister takes heat for successful industry lobbying
Editorial
Minister takes heat for successful industry lobbying
By Justin McCarthy on 04 January 2017
MILKING PARLOUR RADIO
Waterproof sound system designed for use in milking parlours. Comes complete wit...
View ad
O'DWYER STEEL
FARM BUILDINGS- TOP QUALITYSupplied, erected and in kit form, C2 Registered an...
View ad
Victor Model 1 post driver
350kg weight. €1,550. ...
View ad
WRAP & NETT
Silotite Bale WrapMcHale Nett 4500mmTamma Covernet 3600mm...
View ad
CHOPPED WHEAT STRAW 8x4x3
High density bales ,3 inches chop length ideal for feeding or bedding. ...
View ad

Place ad