Nollaig na mBan: celebrating women in farming

The Irish Farmers Journal celebrates the women in farming on Little Women’s Christmas

Nollaig na mBan, the traditional name given to 6 January, is the day when women all over Ireland are celebrated by their families and encouraged to relax and enjoy a day off.

Translated as ‘Little Women’s Christmas’, the custom harks back to the days when women were expected to handle all housekeeping, catering and childcare duties while the men worked outside.

Back then, the woman of the house was given a break from her household chores and, according to actress Sheila Flitton, some would venture to the nearest public house to occupy the traditionally male-dominated snug and catch up with friends.

Times have changed considerably since then but the tradition still survives so today is a day when Irish women can expect to be pampered, put their feet up or maybe go out on the town.

Women are an integral part of the Irish farm family and below the Irish Farmers Journal takes you through some of the farming women who have graced our pages in recent times.

Margaret Farelly

Farrelly is a force of nature. The Co Cavan poultry entrepreneur has grown her Clonarn Clover Free Range Eggs business from nothing to the European stage.

Lisa Keenan

Lisa is the mart manager and auctioneer of Kingscourt Mart in Co Cavan as well as being a suckler farmer in Co Meath. She has featured on Ear to the Ground and won the 2015 Women in Agriculture innovation on-farm winner.

Emma Jane Ginty

Emma Jane is a young pedigree Dorset breeder from Co Kildare. She featured in My Farming Week in 2016.

Sally Moorhead

Co Meath tillage farmer Sally Moorhead also made into the My Farming Week page in 2016. She moved from being an architect to being a full-time farmer.

Ashleigh Fennell

Moving into the southeast, sheep and drystock farmer Ashleigh Fennell appeared in the Irish Farmers Journal in January 2016 talking about her farming enterprise.

Anne Langen

You can watch Co Sligo suckler farmer Anne Langen in action on her farm.

Maire Ahern McCarthy

Eoin Lowry spoke with Maire Ahern McCarthy, head of auditing with Capita last December.

Jane Shackleton

Jane Shackleton is a suckler-to-beef farmer from Mullagh in Co Cavan. She's a regular contributor to the Farmer Writes section of the Irish Farmers Journal website. She has also appeared in Irish Country Living

Women & Agriculture

Finally, let's not forget the hugely successful Women & Agriculture event held every year.