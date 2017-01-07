Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Number crunching before calving
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Number crunching before calving

By on
Ahead of calving on many dairy farms, Jack Kennedy offers some financial and farming advice ahead of the busy season.
Ahead of calving on many dairy farms, Jack Kennedy offers some financial and farming advice ahead of the busy season.

A couple of weeks before calving starts is the best time to crunch the numbers on your business.

This allows for two things.

Firstly, it allows you plan a little before you start your main spending spree (the first four months February to May) and, secondly, it makes you realise the profit or lack of profit in your farm business.

This exercise is completely focussed on the good health of your business and is not for bragging rights or comparing with the neighbours.

I don’t really care how you do it as long as you are truthful with yourself on how it’s ...

More in Dairy
Free
Müller raises February milk price
News
Müller raises February milk price
By Patrick Donohoe on 07 January 2017
Free
Listen: Murphy optimistic about milk prices
News
Listen: Murphy optimistic about milk prices
By Aidan Brennan on 07 January 2017
Journal+
Bids for intervention SMP €139/t below market price
News
Bids for intervention SMP €139/t below market price
By Peter McCann on 06 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Management notes for dairy farmers
Management
Management notes for dairy farmers
By Aidan Brennan on 23 December 2016
Experienced Contract Rearer Available
To rear 50-55 yearlings from 1st March to 1st November. A.I. available, Paddock ...
View ad
TAAFFE AUCTIONS
Co. MEATHCARNAROSS DAIRY SALETHURS 19/1/17 At Carnaross Mart, Kells in con...
View ad
TAFFEE AUCTIONS
Co. TYRONEFIVEMILETOWNDISPERSAL180 COWS20 SPRINGINGHEIFERSNEXT THURS...
View ad
TAAFFE AUCTIONS
041-9881288Co. TYRONEFIVEMILETOWNDISPERSAL80 COWSNEXT TUES 22/11/16 @...
View ad
Hoof Trimming Service - Skibbereen
1st cow is free until the end of Nov. Heifer teat sealing service also available...
View ad

Place ad