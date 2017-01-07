Number crunching before calving
By Jack Kennedy on 07 January 2017
Ahead of calving on many dairy farms, Jack Kennedy offers some financial and farming advice ahead of the busy season.
A couple of weeks before calving starts is the best time to crunch the numbers on your business.
This allows for two things.
Firstly, it allows you plan a little before you start your main spending spree (the first four months February to May) and, secondly, it makes you realise the profit or lack of profit in your farm business.
This exercise is completely focussed on the good health of your business and is not for bragging rights or comparing with the neighbours.
I don’t really care how you do it as long as you are truthful with yourself on how it’s ...
