NZ police search for ram of 'medium build, with white hair'

Waitemata Police in New Zealand are searching for a ram of 'medium build, with white hair' following an attack on an officer this week.

The statement was posted on the Waitemata Police Facebook page, with a video of a ram headbutting a police officer from behind as he unsuspectedly walked away from him.

“Have you seen this sheep? Police would like to speak with him in relation to an assault on a police officer on the North Shore,” the post read.

“He is described as being of medium build, with white hair that has been recently shorn. Please approach with caution and call us immediately if you know where he is.”

The Waitemata Police district borders Auckland city and Northland at the top of New Zealand’s North Island.

It is understood that the officer involved in the incident was just one week away from retirement when the attack occurred.

The video has been viewed over 166,000 times and has many sheep related puns in the comments section below it.