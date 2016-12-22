Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
NZ police search for ram of 'medium build, with white hair'
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

NZ police search for ram of 'medium build, with white hair'

By on
Waitemata Police in New Zealand are searching for a ram of 'medium build, with white hair' following an attack on an officer this week.
Waitemata Police in New Zealand are searching for a ram of 'medium build, with white hair' following an attack on an officer this week.

The statement was posted on the Waitemata Police Facebook page, with a video of a ram headbutting a police officer from behind as he unsuspectedly walked away from him.

“Have you seen this sheep? Police would like to speak with him in relation to an assault on a police officer on the North Shore,” the post read.

“He is described as being of medium build, with white hair that has been recently shorn. Please approach with caution and call us immediately if you know where he is.”

The Waitemata Police district borders Auckland city and Northland at the top of New Zealand’s North Island.

It is understood that the officer involved in the incident was just one week away from retirement when the attack occurred.

The video has been viewed over 166,000 times and has many sheep related puns in the comments section below it.

More in News
Free
Ten tips for securing your farm ahead of Storm Barbara
Dealer
Ten tips for securing your farm ahead of Storm Barbara
By The Dealer on 22 December 2016
Journal+
The US to resume hormone beef battle with the EU
News
The US to resume hormone beef battle with the EU
By Phelim O'Neill on 22 December 2016
Journal+
Poultry farmers to be forced to house birds
News
Poultry farmers to be forced to house birds
By Patrick Donohoe on 22 December 2016
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
New Zealand milk collections continue to fall in November
Markets
New Zealand milk collections continue to fall in November
By Lorcan Allen on 20 December 2016
Journal+
Farmer writes: time in Canterbury drawing to a close
Farmer Writes
Farmer writes: time in Canterbury drawing to a close
By Contributor on 09 December 2016
Rosselli pto saw benches
new, choice of sliding or hinged table ...
View ad
''Áine'' Brand new Introductions and Matchmaking Service
Designed for you to meet your perfect partner for friendship and romance. Ladies...
View ad
5Km DIGITAL WIRELESS IP CALVING CAMERA SYSTEM
View live on your pc or mobile phone worldwide. Nationwide delivery. www.equicom...
View ad
ROTATING ZOOM CALVING CAMERA
View this camera on your tv or mobile phone. All systems available. Nationwide d...
View ad
Hawk Wireless calving cameras
SALE NOW ON Â¦ SALE NOW ON Â¦SALE NOW ON, Nationwide d...
View ad

Place ad