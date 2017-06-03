Ombudsman rules in forester’s favour after Department changed mind on grant

This was one of 129 cases relating to the Department of Agriculture that the Office of the Ombudsman dealt with in 2016.

A man complained to the Ombudsman when the Department of Agriculture initially approved his application for a grant under the Reconstitution/Forest Scheme and then four years later revised its decision.

This was one of 129 cases relating to the Department of Agriculture that the Office of the Ombudsman dealt with in 2016.

On the basis of the initial approval, the man had replanted an area of forest at a cost to him of €18,255.

Examination

One of the conditions of the scheme is that the applicant must advise the Department of any previous damage to the forest prior to making an application.

The Department said the reason it had changed its decision was that it became aware that the forest area had been damaged by fire prior to the man’s application.

However, the man said that when he submitted his application in May 2009, he made the Department aware that the forest had been damaged and submitted a report from An Garda Síochána confirming the date of the fire.

Outcome

After examining the relevant documentation in the Department file, the Ombudsman said it was “unreasonable” of the Department to change its decision four years after approving the grant and after the man had replanted the area.

The Ombudsman considered that the Department had approved the application in the knowledge that there was a breach of the terms and conditions of the scheme.

The Department agreed to revise its decision and approve the grant.

Read more

Ombudsman finds farmer’s €27,000 ‘late’ application made in time

Ombudsman denies farmers late REPS 4 application appeal