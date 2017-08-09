One-third of NI farmers work off-farm
By Peter McCann on 10 August 2017
The EU Farm Structure Survey 2016 statistical report for Northern Ireland was published by DAERA last week.
Related Stories
By Contributor on 02 August 2017
By Peter McCann on 09 August 2017
By Peter McCann on 02 August 2017
Honest & reputable! Beatles, Stones, Led Zep, U2, Cure etc. No classical or easy...
We complete all paperwork a farmer requires for the Bord Bia Scheme...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
Farm buildings cleaned repaired and painted. We only use Top quality oxide and...
25"84"44...