Only 128 share sales over seven years
By Pat O'Toole on 05 January 2017
From December 2009 to October 2015, a total of 128 co-op share sales were reported to Revenue.
More in News
By Caitríona Murphy on 04 January 2017
By Caitríona Murphy on 04 January 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 04 January 2017
Related Stories
Waterproof sound system designed for use in milking parlours. Comes complete wit...
FARM BUILDINGS- TOP QUALITYSupplied, erected and in kit form, C2 Registered an...
350kg weight. €1,550. ...
Silotite Bale WrapMcHale Nett 4500mmTamma Covernet 3600mm...
High density bales ,3 inches chop length ideal for feeding or bedding. ...