Open-source farming – the next agricultural revolution?
MIT Mullingar is holding a conference posing the question “Is Open-Source Farming the next Agricultural Revolution” on 24 January. The conference, which takes place in the Annebrook House Hotel at 7.30pm, seeks to investigate how improvements in technology and connectivity in the last two decades can benefit agriculture.
According to the organisers, open-source software and hardware facilitate sharing of ideas, improvisation and design innovation.
The interactive talk will explore how these open-source ideas could be introduced into farming in the future:
Peter Mooney, from Maynooth University, will be speaking on the night. The talk is open to the public but attendees must register beforehand for free.
