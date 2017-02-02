Organic sector recommendations in the ‘waste-bin’ of Dept – Penrose

Deputy Willie Penrose, Labour TD, has said it is a disappointment that a report prepared by the previous agriculture committee on the organic sector has reached the waste-bin of the Department.

Speaking at the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture this Tuesday, Penrose said the fact that none of the recommendations of the previous agriculture committee’s report on organic farming have been implemented is as much of a rebuff to the committee as it is to organic farmers.

“The greatest disappointment is that an excellent report prepared by the last committee appears to have has reached the waste-bin of the Department and got no further. That’s a major disappointment and is as much of a rebuff to us as it is to the organic farmers who expected that some progress would be made,” he said.

Organic Farmers Representative Body

Penrose was addressing members of the Organic Farmers Representative Body who were updating the committee on progress made in the organic sector to date.