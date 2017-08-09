Sign in to your account
Ornua PPI holds steady in July
Ornua PPI holds steady in July

By on
Ornua's PPI remained steady in July, reflecting higher butter prices and offset by lower SMP.
Ornua's PPI remained steady in July, reflecting higher butter prices and offset by lower SMP.

The Ornua Purchase Price Index (PPI) for July is 110.1 points, equivalent to a farmgate milk price of 31.35c/l (excluding VAT).

It is a marginal increase of from the 110.0 points the PPI held in June.

This price is based on Ornua’s product purchase mix and assumed costs of 6.5c/l. Ornua said that the PPI for July reflects higher butter prices, offset by lower skimmed milk powder (SMP) and whey returns.

Read more

Pressure to change fat prices

Peak milk cheque meets new costs

