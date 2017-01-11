Ornua secures supply agreement with New Zealand yoghurt company
By Lorcan Allen on 11 January 2017
Ornua and EasiYo will make a joint investment of €850,000 in a new production facility to manufacture EasiYo’s range of yoghurts
By Eoin Lowry on 11 January 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 09 January 2017
By Lorcan Allen on 09 January 2017
