Ornua buys UK cheese business

Ornua has acquired a cheese ingredient company in the UK which will add to its existing four manufacturing sites.

Ornua, which exports 60% of Irish dairy products has purchased FJ Need, a UK cheese business based in Cheshire. The cheese ingredients business compliments Ornua’s existing four ingredient manufacturing sites in the UK and will be a route for Irish cheese to enter the UK market.

FJ Need currently produces 16,000t of cheese per annum. Ornua believes that there is significant potential to expand this capacity to take advantage of the rapidly growing foodservice market for cheese ingredients both in the UK and in international markets. It is understood the business has a turnover in the region of £50m.

The family run company was established over 40 years ago, and has a well-invested cheese cutting, grating and slicing facility, that includes two cheese brands and a distribution fleet. This acquisition is in line with Ornua’s strategy to strengthen its core business in the UK and is particularly relevant in a post Brexit environment, bringing a manufacturing site within the UK.

The business supplies a comprehensive range of British and Irish cheese ingredients to the foodservice and food manufacturing sectors. Ornua has been a supplier of Irish cheese to Need for many years. The company owns the Spinneyfields brand of cheese.

Ornua already has four manufacturing sites in the UK, and is the largest supplier of Irish and British cheese in the UK market. It also has leading positions with its Kerrygold and Pilgrims Choice brands. Ornua employs upwards of 1,000 people in the UK and last year it had revenues in excess of £600m in the UK alone.

Welcoming the announcement, Kevin Lane, CEO of Ornua said: “We are buying an excellent family dairy business which allows us to significantly strengthen our presence in the UK ingredients sector. The complementary nature of our customer bases and the potential to further scale the business makes this a strong fit for Ornua.”

Late last year Ornua acquired US powder ingredient business CoreFX, adding to its existing Thiel ingredients business in the US. Completion of the acquisition is subject to UK competition approval.

