Pallaskenry Ag College to sell pedigree milking herd

The 2010 junior Holstein Friesian dairy champion at Tullamore Show was owned by the Salesian Agricultural College, Pallaskenry and shown by Mervyn Kearney and Dermot McCarthy. \ Jack Caffrey

The Salesian college is having a dispersal sale of 152 cows, in-calf heifers and bulling heifers

Pallaskenry Agricultural College is to sell off its Copsewood pedigree Friesian herd on Tuesday, 24 January.

The Salesian college is to present 152 animals at auction, but the Irish Farmers Journal understands that a number of the top-end females have already been sold privately in recent months.

The sell-off is part of the Limerick College’s transition from a pedigree herd to a commercial herd.

Within the 152 lots for sale are 100 cows, mainly in their first to third lactation, 18 springing heifers and 34 bulling heifers.

Some 69 of the 100 cows are due to calve down in February, with the remainder calving down in March. The college had a six-week AI breeding plan, after which the cows were run with Angus, Simmental and Limousin stock bulls.

The average milk production from the pedigree herd sees an average of 7,500kg.

The AI sires used were Iota, Twist, Seaver, McCormick, Fraiko, Eldor, Esquire, Ramos, Spooky, Gold Crown, KSK, AXN, CGH and RXR.

The bulling heifers were sired by Mardi Gras, Centurion, Delaberge Pepper, Alta Iota, Larcrest Catapult, Goldenfield Raphael.

Taaffe Auctions will be handling the sale.

