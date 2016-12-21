Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Pedigree cattle sales draw to a close
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Pedigree cattle sales draw to a close

By on
The final pedigree cattle sale of the year took place in Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday, providing buyers with one last chance to purchase stock before the year-end.
The final pedigree cattle sale of the year took place in Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday, providing buyers with one last chance to purchase stock before the year-end.
More in More
Free
Don't close the door on ANC in NI, department told
News
Don't close the door on ANC in NI, department told
By Peter McCann on 22 December 2016
Free
Bird flu confirmed in a wild duck in Wales
News
Bird flu confirmed in a wild duck in Wales
By Peter McCann on 22 December 2016
Free
Final big farm for sale in 2016
Property
Final big farm for sale in 2016
By Shirley Busteed on 21 December 2016
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Herd profile: Riverrock Herefords
Pedigree
Herd profile: Riverrock Herefords
By Shane Murphy on 15 December 2016
Journal+
10 Jobs for completion this Christmas
Management
10 Jobs for completion this Christmas
By Adam Woods on 16 December 2016
Journal+
Factory demand steady but no rise in beef prices
News
Factory demand steady but no rise in beef prices
By Darren Carty on 19 December 2016
11 MAIDEN FR
heifers for sale. 21 months old, not incalf due to infertile bull. ...
View ad
DAVID CLARKE
DAVID CLARKE LIVESTOCKSUPPLIERS OFQUALITY LIVESTOCKWANTEDDAIRY CATTLE...
View ad
5 STAR PBR AUBRACS FOR SALE
Two 24 month bulls by 'Armenien'. Also one 24 month maiden heifer, two 24 month ...
View ad
EASY CALVING SHORT
GESTATION LINE Now 22mths, 5Star Son of 2013 National Champion Newtown Hardm...
View ad
PBR Angus Bulls
5&5 Star+ 16-18months. 520-600kgs. Sires ZLL&RWB. Proven...
View ad

Place ad