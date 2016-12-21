Pedigree cattle sales draw to a close
By Shane Murphy on 22 December 2016
The final pedigree cattle sale of the year took place in Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday, providing buyers with one last chance to purchase stock before the year-end.
More in More
By Peter McCann on 22 December 2016
By Peter McCann on 22 December 2016
By Shirley Busteed on 21 December 2016
Related Stories
By Shane Murphy on 15 December 2016
By Adam Woods on 16 December 2016
By Darren Carty on 19 December 2016
heifers for sale. 21 months old, not incalf due to infertile bull. ...
DAVID CLARKE LIVESTOCKSUPPLIERS OFQUALITY LIVESTOCKWANTEDDAIRY CATTLE...
Two 24 month bulls by 'Armenien'. Also one 24 month maiden heifer, two 24 month ...
GESTATION LINE Now 22mths, 5Star Son of 2013 National Champion Newtown Hardm...
5&5 Star+ 16-18months. 520-600kgs. Sires ZLL&RWB. Proven...