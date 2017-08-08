Permission granted for 66ac Wicklow solar farm

Dublin-based renewable energy developer BNRG has secured planning permission for a solar farm in Milltown, Co Wicklow.

According to planning documents, solar panels will be mounted on 27ha of agricultural land leased from two local farmers which is currently used for grazing sheep.

“As the proposed development will allow for the use of lands for the grazing of sheep there should be no significant impact in relation to the displacement of agricultural land on the farm in terms of nutrient management,” planning officials noted.

There were a number of objections to the application relating to glint and glare, visual aspect, wildlife conservation and the suitability of local roads for construction traffic. Wicklow County Council granted permission for construction within ten years, for operation of the solar farm up to 30 years, upon 15 conditions addressing those concerns.

These include obligations to keep the local roads and environment free of mud and dust from construction, painting the ancillary buildings in natural colours, burying cabling underground and planting new hedgerows around the site.

