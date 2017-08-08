Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 7 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Permission granted for 66ac Wicklow solar farm
Register below to read seven Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Permission granted for 66ac Wicklow solar farm

By on
Dublin-based renewable energy developer BNRG has secured planning permission for a solar farm in Milltown, Co Wicklow.
Dublin-based renewable energy developer BNRG has secured planning permission for a solar farm in Milltown, Co Wicklow.

According to planning documents, solar panels will be mounted on 27ha of agricultural land leased from two local farmers which is currently used for grazing sheep.

“As the proposed development will allow for the use of lands for the grazing of sheep there should be no significant impact in relation to the displacement of agricultural land on the farm in terms of nutrient management,” planning officials noted.

There were a number of objections to the application relating to glint and glare, visual aspect, wildlife conservation and the suitability of local roads for construction traffic. Wicklow County Council granted permission for construction within ten years, for operation of the solar farm up to 30 years, upon 15 conditions addressing those concerns.

These include obligations to keep the local roads and environment free of mud and dust from construction, painting the ancillary buildings in natural colours, burying cabling underground and planting new hedgerows around the site.

Read more

Planning permission sought for 320ac solar farm in Meath

Planning permission granted for 44ac solar farm in Offaly

More in News
Member
No contamination of Irish eggs – FSAI
News
No contamination of Irish eggs – FSAI
By Danielle Crowley on 08 August 2017
NI construction firm fined for 'poisonous' silage effluent pollution
News
NI construction firm fined for 'poisonous' silage effluent pollution
By Anthony Jordan on 08 August 2017
Member
Agricultural appeals fall to eight-year low
News
Agricultural appeals fall to eight-year low
By Thomas Hubert on 08 August 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Planning permission sought for 320ac solar farm in Meath
News
Planning permission sought for 320ac solar farm in Meath
By Thomas Hubert on 06 August 2017
Tipperary event to offer farm energy efficiency and generation advice
News
Tipperary event to offer farm energy efficiency and generation advice
By Thomas Hubert on 06 August 2017
Member
RHI costs well below £100m – original £490m figure incorrect claim RHANI
News
RHI costs well below £100m – original £490m figure incorrect claim RHANI
By Peter McCann on 02 August 2017
Record LPs in good condition wanted for cash.
Honest & reputable! Beatles, Stones, Led Zep, U2, Cure etc. No classical or easy...
View ad
Save Time:
We complete all paperwork a farmer requires for the Bord Bia Scheme...
View ad
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad
CORK FARM PAINTERS
Farm buildings cleaned repaired and painted. We only use Top quality oxide and...
View ad
BOTTOM FILL 240 GALLON
25"84"44...
View ad

Place ad