Pictures and podcast: winners and judges at Tullamore Show
By Thomas Hubert on 15 August 2017
As Bord Bia announces the All-Ireland potato champion judged at Tullamore Show, we catch up with more of the people judging and winning in the rings.
Brothers Cyril and Barry (pictured below) O’Loughlin from Ennis, Co Clare, were crowned Bord Bia’s All-Ireland Potato Champions at the Tullamore Show. The competition is designed to increase the level of awareness among growers of what constitutes a good-quality potato. Bord Bia estimates a total of 9,800ha of potatoes are grown by an estimated 540 growers in Ireland.
Una Sinnott spoke with Charollais sheep judge Albert Ferguson and Belgian Blue winner Tom Lawless – listen to them in our podcast below.
See more pictures of Sunday’s action in our slideshow above.
In pictures: Tullamore Show cattle results
By Eoin Lowry on 15 August 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 15 August 2017
By Harold Kingston on 15 August 2017
