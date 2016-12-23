Pink bales raise €17,500 for charity

Dairygold cheque presentation Wrap it Pink campaign in aid of the Irish Cancer Society. Head of retail Dairygold Co-op John O’Carroll; marketing manager Co-op Superstore Gillian Foley; and head of fundraising Irish Cancer Society Mark Mellett. Picture Colm Mahady / Fennells

You might have seen them dotted around the fields of Munster, but the pink bales have raised a lot of money for charity.

Farmers have helped to raise €17,500 for the Irish Cancer Society thanks to some pink wrapping film.

Dairygold’s Wrap it Pink campaign saw pink wrapping film used to wrap bales across the Dairygold region.

The campaign is in its second year after a very successful launch in 2015. Over the summer period last year, the Warp it Pink campaign raised €10,000.

For every roll of pink silage wrap sold, both the farmer and Dairygold made a contribution to the Irish Cancer Society.

Head of retail at Dairygold John O’Carroll said: “We are delighted with the success of Wrap It Pink again this year – the campaign had a twofold objective of raising awareness of cancer across rural Ireland while also raising funds to support the great work of the Irish Cancer Society and we’re proud to have achieved both. Fields of pink were a constant reminder to people to get screened and to talk openly about cancer and it is clearly a strategy that is working as the funds raised this year are significantly up on last year.”

It’s a great initiative and The Dealer congratulates all involved.