Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Plan made for changes to Renewable Heat Incentive
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Plan made for changes to Renewable Heat Incentive

By on
The Renewable Heat Incentive in Northern Ireland has estimated costs of £1.18bn with the NI Executive currently set to be cover at least £400m of this.
The Renewable Heat Incentive in Northern Ireland has estimated costs of £1.18bn with the NI Executive currently set to be cover at least £400m of this.

Proposals from Economy Minister Simon Hamilton to cut the cost of the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) to the NI block grant have been sent to the Department of Finance for approval.

In a statement, Finance Minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir said that he was “pleased” that the department had received a cost-cutting plan, but added that a “botched” solution to the overspend would not be agreed.

“I have therefore tasked my top economists, legal advisers and accountants to conduct a thorough and professional assessment of the proposals before reporting back to me with their recommendations,” he said.

It is understood that the plan involves cutting the rate of tariffs to approximately 1,800 users of the non-domestic RHI.

The BBC has reported that the Minister Hamilton’s proposals include moving all non-domestic RHI users that joined the scheme before November 2015 to the tiered and capped rates that are paid to users who joined in the three months before the scheme closed in February 2016.

This would be a temporary cost-cutting solution for one year before a formal consultation is launched on permanent changes to the scheme, according to the BBC.

Legislation

It is understood that changes to the RHI scheme would require a vote in the Assembly amid the ongoing political crisis at Stormont following the resignation of Deputy First Minister Martin McGuiness on Monday.

However, efforts continue to get Sinn Féin and the DUP to enter talks to stop the Institutions from collapsing and it appears that various other issues that added to political tensions between the two parties are trying to be addressed.

Read more

The Cash for Ash scheme explained

More in News
Free
In pictures: snowy new year
News
In pictures: snowy new year
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 12 January 2017
Free
Regional veterinary labs a vital support for farmers - IFA
News
Regional veterinary labs a vital support for farmers - IFA
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 12 January 2017
Free
Ornua PPI reaches 19-month high
News
Ornua PPI reaches 19-month high
By Patrick Donohoe on 12 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
UFU roadshow looks at future of farming
News
UFU roadshow looks at future of farming
By Peter McCann on 10 January 2017
Journal+
Generational renewal a priority for CAP 2020
Community
Generational renewal a priority for CAP 2020
By Contributor on 05 January 2017
Free
The Cash for Ash scheme explained
News
The Cash for Ash scheme explained
By Peter McCann on 10 January 2017
farm hand services
farm hand services Tipperary ...relief milker calving experience Pigs.tur...
View ad
Magnum Fodder Beet
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
View ad
Payroll and Bookkeeping Cork
Are you a farmer or small farming company in the Cork area? Do you need to sor...
View ad
Single, Separated, Divorced or Widowed?
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
View ad
Hay for Sale
250 bales of good quality hay. Enfield area. Saved w/c 18 July. Has balers choi...
View ad

Place ad