Planning permission granted for two large poultry units in Roscommon

By on
Roscommon County Council has granted conditional planning permission for the construction of two poultry units at a site near Carrick-on-Shannon in Co Roscommon.
Roscommon County Council has granted conditional planning permission for the construction of two poultry units at a site near Carrick-on-Shannon in Co Roscommon.

The two poultry units will measure 2,010sqm each, including underground washing tanks, and will be located in Corguillon, Carrick-on-Shannon. The operation, which will have enough capacity for 76,000 broiler chickens, will only be the third large broiler operation in the county.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands the operation will be supplying Western Brand in Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo.

Media reports suggest that there were a number of objections to the development on health grounds. However, the council has gone ahead and granted permission subject to 18 conditions, including payment of €85,000 to be made out to Roscommon County Council for development contributions including the provision of public infrastructure and services.

Other conditions

The applicant, Catherine O’Beirne, will also have to construct silt traps to prevent suspended solids from entering the surface water system in the local area. As well as this, no construction work is allowed to take place between 6pm and 8am Monday to Friday, after 2pm on Saturdays or on Sundays or public holidays.

Bird flu

Meanwhile, the national flock is still housed as the threat of bird flu hangs over the country. A third case of the H5N8 strain of bird flu was identified in poultry in the UK over the weekend, meaning Irish farmers should stay vigilant regarding biosecurity measures on their farms.

So far, the only case of the virus identified in Ireland was in a wild duck in Co Wexford just before the end of 2016.

Read more

Full coverage: bird flu

