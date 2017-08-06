Sign in to your account
Planning permission sought for 320ac solar farm in Meath

By on
Lightsource, the UK-based solar energy developer behind Ireland’s first commercial solar farm in Co Antrim, has applied for planning permission for a much larger project in Co Meath.
Lightsource, the UK-based solar energy developer behind Ireland’s first commercial solar farm in Co Antrim, has applied for planning permission for a much larger project in Co Meath.

According to planning documents lodged this week, the proposed development off the M3 motorway near Dunboyne is 10 times larger than Lightsource’s Aldergrove farm, which contains 18,000 photovoltaic panels and supplies 3.4MW of power to Belfast International Airport.

The company has said that the agricultural land used to install the panels would be reseeded in grass and grazed by small livestock such as poultry or sheep.

“The proposed fields have been chosen for the project because they are well-screened by surrounding hedgerows and trees, so there are very few views from the surrounding area,” the company claimed, adding that cabling would be entirely underground.

Lightsource has large numbers of solar farms in operation in the UK and currently lists five proposed projects in the Republic on its website.

Read more

Planning permission granted for 44ac solar farm in Offaly

