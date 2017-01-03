Sign in to your account
code
Podcast special: 2016 through farmers' voices

By on
On the last day of the year, we hear from the farmers who talked us through the highs and lows of 2016.
On the last day of the year, we hear from the farmers who talked us through the highs and lows of 2016.

Listen to "Farmers' voices of 2016 - Podcast special" on Spreaker.

The Irish Farmers Journal weekly podcast is brought to you by Ornua, the home of Irish dairy.

 Subscribe to the Farmers Journal’s weekly podcast on iTunes

News editor Patrick Donohoe asks dairy farmer Eamon O'Reilly what he learned at the third and final Dairylink farm walk, which took place on Friday 15 April on the farm of Charles Clarke, just outside Baileborough, Co Cavan.

Listen to "Dairy farmer Eamon O'Reilly at the Dairylink farm walk - from Ep 56" on Spreaker.

Odile Evans speaks to Joe Healy's wife Margaret about their campaign and winning the IFA presidential election.

Listen to "Joe Healy's wife Margaret on the IFA election result" on Spreaker.

Oliver McKenna has made significant progress within his farm business in recent years. Irish Farmers Journal Northern Ireland editor David Wright interviewed him as he hosted a farm walk for the Ulster Grassland Society.

Listen to "Co Tyrone suckler farmer Oliver McKenna" on Spreaker.

Co Meath farmer Michael Garrigan only went to bed for a couple of hours last Friday night, but that was enough for thieves to break into his house and steal his car keys. He told his story to Irish Farmers Journal digital editor Thomas Hubert.

Listen to "Farmer's jeep stolen on busy calving night - From Ep. 47" on Spreaker.

Co Clare farmer Pat Sweeney grazes his cattle on top of the Cliffs of Moher. He tells Irish Farmers Journal news correspondent Odile Evans about his experience of exiting dairying and diversifying into tourism - and surviving biblical storms.

Listen to "Pat Sweeney, farmer on the edge of the Cliffs of Moher - From Ep. 49" on Spreaker.

Liam Minehan, a dairy farmer from Pucán, Co Tipperary, is the one-man movement behind Fight the Pipe. He speaks to Amy Nora Fitzgibbon about his objections to Irish Water's plans to build a water pipe through agricultural land from the Parteen basin on the Shannon to the Peamount reservoir in south county Dublin.

Listen to "Fighting Irish Water's pipe from the Shannon to Dublin" on Spreaker.

Missed the previous episodes of the podcast? Catch up here: www.farmersjournal.ie/podcast

Journal+
Green light for beef to Egypt
News
Green light for beef to Egypt
By Caitríona Murphy on 04 January 2017
Journal+
GLAS payments held up for 10,000 farmers
News
GLAS payments held up for 10,000 farmers
By Caitríona Murphy on 04 January 2017
Free
Weekly podcast: Revenue and Kerry co-op, farm deaths and bird flu
News
Weekly podcast: Revenue and Kerry co-op, farm deaths and bird flu
By Thomas Hubert on 04 January 2017
Free
Weekly podcast: Revenue and Kerry co-op, farm deaths and bird flu
News
Weekly podcast: Revenue and Kerry co-op, farm deaths and bird flu
By Thomas Hubert on 04 January 2017
Journal+
Another Christmas is done and dusted
Mairead
Another Christmas is done and dusted
By Mairead Lavery on 22 December 2016
Free
Weekly podcast: farming through nine decades and what's in store for 2017?
News
Weekly podcast: farming through nine decades and what's in store for 2017?
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 28 December 2016
