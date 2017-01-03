Podcast special: 2016 through farmers' voices

Host farmer Oliver McKenna addresses the crowd at the start of the Ulster Grassland Society's farm walk in Eskra, Co Tyrone.

On the last day of the year, we hear from the farmers who talked us through the highs and lows of 2016.

News editor Patrick Donohoe asks dairy farmer Eamon O'Reilly what he learned at the third and final Dairylink farm walk, which took place on Friday 15 April on the farm of Charles Clarke, just outside Baileborough, Co Cavan.

Odile Evans speaks to Joe Healy's wife Margaret about their campaign and winning the IFA presidential election.

Oliver McKenna has made significant progress within his farm business in recent years. Irish Farmers Journal Northern Ireland editor David Wright interviewed him as he hosted a farm walk for the Ulster Grassland Society.

Co Meath farmer Michael Garrigan only went to bed for a couple of hours last Friday night, but that was enough for thieves to break into his house and steal his car keys. He told his story to Irish Farmers Journal digital editor Thomas Hubert.

Co Clare farmer Pat Sweeney grazes his cattle on top of the Cliffs of Moher. He tells Irish Farmers Journal news correspondent Odile Evans about his experience of exiting dairying and diversifying into tourism - and surviving biblical storms.

Liam Minehan, a dairy farmer from Pucán, Co Tipperary, is the one-man movement behind Fight the Pipe. He speaks to Amy Nora Fitzgibbon about his objections to Irish Water's plans to build a water pipe through agricultural land from the Parteen basin on the Shannon to the Peamount reservoir in south county Dublin.

