Possible hike in diesel prices in Budget 2018
Possible hike in diesel prices in Budget 2018

By on
As motorists continue to be drawn to diesel cars, the price of diesel, could see price increases in Budget 2018.
As motorists continue to be drawn to diesel cars, the price of diesel, could see price increases in Budget 2018.

The increased use of diesel cars continues to be a growing issue and, if left unaddressed, will result in negative environmental and health outcomes, according to the Department of Finance’s tax strategy group.

In a report on budget options for energy and environmental taxes, it said that the increased use of diesel cars is resulting in a jump in diesel consumption.

This is turn is resulting in a decrease in petrol consumption by private motorists who have switched from petrol engine vehicles to diesel ones following the introduction of emissions-based VRT and motor tax in 2008 and subsequent revision in 2013.

Green diesel

The group said in its report that any increase in the excise rate applied to diesel will increase the differential with green diesel and increase the incentive for fuel fraud.

Excise rates on petrol and diesel have remained constant since 2012.

The rate of excise on petrol is 58.7c, including 4.6c carbon charge, per litre, while the excise on a litre of diesel is 47.9c, including 5.3c carbon charge.

For climate policy reasons, there have been a number of calls seeking the equalisation of excise duty on petrol and diesel, with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) recommending the equalisation of excise rates.

Read more

Variation in fuel prices

2,500l of green diesel seized in Louth by Revenue

