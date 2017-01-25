Price survey: dairy nut differential at €57/t
By Ciarán Lenehan on 26 January 2017
This week, the Irish Farmers Journal carried out an island-wide price survey of lactation nut rations. Merchants are reporting big volumes of feed beginning to shift.
