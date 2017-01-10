Prime 98-acre holding with sea views in West Cork
By Shirley Busteed on 12 January 2017
A 98-acre farm at Carrigcannon, Kilbrittain offers something for everyone, writes Shirley Busteed.
More in Property
By Shirley Busteed on 19 December 2016
By Shirley Busteed on 19 December 2016
Related Stories
ASHBOURNE, CO. MEATHAsking Price €1.5mASHBOURNE, CO. MEATHDONAGHMORE, DU...
CO. LONGFORDFriday 2nd December in the Longford Arms Hotel,Longford at 3pm...
For Sale - Agricultural & Forestry Land 77.55 ha (191.6 acres), Ballinascorn...
AT MIDDLEFIELD, KILDIMO, CO LIMERICK.PUBLIC AUCTION DECEMBER 8th at 3pmDUN...
sites, half acre sites good road frontage , subject to PP, 5 miles from Abbeyf...