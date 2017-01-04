Watch: producing contract milk in east Scotland
By Jack Kennedy on 05 January 2017
Sandy Mitchell and his father Jimmy run Kennethsideheads Holstein farm in Kelso milking 1,000 cows every month of the year, Jack Kennedy reports.
The east of Scotland has much less grassland area than the west and travelling towards Kelso for miles around all you can see is large open fields of winter wheat, barley and well-maintained hedges.
Dairy farm scale has grown considerably over the last 10 to 15 years and Sandy Mitchell, who milks 1,000 cows and farms over 1,600 acres in Kelso, says all the dairy farms he knows have large-scale units housing cows all year round and feed grown on all the surrounding lands.
Sandy supplies milk on a Tesco contract. Tesco buys milk from five large ...
