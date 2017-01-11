Profits increase at Dunbia despite fall in sales
By Lorcan Allen on 12 January 2017
Falling cattle prices in 2015/16 led to a 5% decline in turnover for NI-based meat processor Dunbia.
More in Agribusiness
By Eoin Lowry on 11 January 2017
By Lorcan Allen on 11 January 2017
By Lorcan Allen on 11 January 2017
Related Stories
By Darren Carty on 11 January 2017
By Mary Phelan on 10 January 2017
By Darren Carty on 09 January 2017
cork farm machinery are holding an open information day on thursday the 12th of ...
DescriptionFarm Solutions are currently recruiting for a General Farm Worker...
DescriptionFarm Solutions are currently recruiting for a Stockperson for a T...
Farm Solutions are currently recruiting for a General Farm Worker for a farm in ...
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...